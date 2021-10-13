Stock index slip out of 7,100

Late day selling extended the decline of the Philippine market, pulling it out of the 7,100-point territory on Wednesday.

The bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) slipped down to 7,068.92 after losing 0.55 percent or 38.90 points, while the broader All Shares declined by 0.38 percent or 16.81 points to finish at 4,403.26.

Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst Japhet Tantiangco said late day selling slumped the main index anew, as the sentiment was weighed down by inflation worries amid elevated global oil prices and the agricultural damages caused by the recent typhoons.

Tantiangco added that investors also took on a “cautious stance” as they await the decision on the country's social restrictions for the rest of October.

For his part, Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan said the local bourse dipped later in the day “with stateside investors awaiting the release of September CPI (consumer price index) and third quarter earnings of major firms.”

Limlingan noted that analysts will also take cues about the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans from the expected release of FOMC minutes.

Meanwhile, Wall Street was still bloodied overnight as the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped 0.34 percent, 0.24 percent and 0.14 percent, respectively.

Despite finishing in the red, trading remained strong as net value turnover stood at P10.87 billion, well above the year-to-date average of P7.26 billion.

Foreign funds, on the other hand, exited with net outflow amounting to P219.72 million.

The local sectors ended mixed. The miners led the gainers at 2.55 percent, while the industrial index recorded the biggest loss at 1.8 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 1.33 billion shares valued at P11.93 billion.

Decliners edged out advancers at 111 to 89, while 48 securities were unchanged.