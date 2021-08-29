Stock index to track Covid, economic data

The local stock barometer is still expected to track developments in the country’s pandemic situation and the release of new economic data for this shortened trading week.

Last week, the bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) finished in the red after slipping by 0.5 percent or 33.91 points to 6,786.62 on Friday, as investors booked gains ahead of the long weekend and the overnight decline of the US indices

Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst Japhet Tantiangco noted that the market has shown a bullish momentum for the past two weeks, rallying by 7.38 percent.

However, the sustainability of the climb is at risk this week due to the current macro-environment situation, according to Tantiangco.

He said the extension of the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in the National Capital Region could weigh on market sentiment as it is expected to widen economic losses.

The government on Saturday announced that the capital region would remain under MECQ from September 1 to 7.

The quarantine classification extends to 15 other areas in the country namely, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Bulacan, Bataan, Cavite, Lucena City, Rizal, Laguna, Aklan, Iloilo Province, Iloilo City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu City, Mandaue City and Cagayan de Oro City.



Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort in an email likewise cited the latest quarantine restriction for Metro Manila as among major catalysts for the market this week.

Ricafort also included the developments in the local pandemic situation, especially since the country has been posting all-time highs of daily number of cases recently.

The Philippines logged 19,441 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the highest since the pandemic started, surging the total to 1.936 million.

Tantiangco also said a continued rise in the daily Covid-19 cases might “put downward pressure on the local market.”

Meanwhile, Ricafort also mentioned the progress in the country’s inoculation program as among the leads as more vaccine arrivals and rollouts could help ease the number of local cases.

“The expected increase in Covid-19 vaccine arrivals especially in third and fourth quarter could help better control/manage/curb new Covid-19/Delta variant cases in a more meaningful manner, justify further reopening of the economy, including some hard-hit industries/sectors, thereby improve confidence by consumers and businesses, and provide greater support to the overall economic recovery prospects,” Ricafort explained in the email.

Riacfort and Tantiangco both noted the upcoming release of some major economic data, including the latest IHS Markit Philippines manufacturing purchasing managers’ index, bank loans and M3 or domestic liquidity growth.

Chartwise, Tantiangco sees the main index trading from 6,800 to 6,900 this week.