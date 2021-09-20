STOCKS DIP FROM LACK OF CATALYSTS

Local shares retreated on Monday amid the lack of catalysts as investors awaited for the upcoming policy meetings of the Federal Reserve and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) fell by 0.8 percent or 54.95 points to 6,857.90, while the wider All Shares dipped by 0.69 percent or 29.51 points to close at 4,266.33.

Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst Japhet Tantiangco said selling pressures dominated the market amid the absence of a positive catalyst.

He added that investors maintained a cautious stance as they monitor developments in the country’s Covid-19 pandemic situation and ahead of the monetary policy meetings of the BSP and the US’ Federal Reserve.

Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan likewise said investors are waiting for the policy meetings scheduled this week.

“The investors have been anticipating this meeting as the market expects it would give more color on the timing of the Fed’s planned scaling back of its asset purchases,” Limlingan explained.

Meanwhile, trading was weak as net value turnover stood at P6.68 billion, below the year-to-date average of P7.14 billion.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Foreign funds also exited as net foreign selling amounted to P30.27 million.

The services sector was the sole survivor after adding 0.51 percent, while the miners led the decliners with a 2.64-percent loss.

Total volume turnover was at 2.29 billion shares valued at P7.23 billion.

Losers outpaced winners at 165 to 42, while 36 securities were unchanged.