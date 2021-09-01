Stocks down amid lower factory output

The main index welcomed the month of September in negative territory, as the country’s manufacturing activity dropped to a 15-month low in August.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) slumped by 1.01 percent or 69.50 points to 6,785.94, while the wider All Shares dipped 0.24 percent or 10.32 points to close at 4,215.26 on Wednesday.

AAA Equities head of research Christopher Mangun said the market gave up its previous day gains amid last minute selling pressure.

Mangun said the contraction in the country’s factory output might have been a factor for lightening positions.

IHS Markit on Wednesday reported that the Philippines’ manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 46.4 in August from 50.4 in July.

“The large number of cases from the greater Metro Manila areas of Cavite, Laguna and Bulacan, which is where a lot of manufacturing facilities are located, could be the reason for the perceived slump in factory output,” Mangun explained.

Meanwhile, Mangun noted that the market has recovered from the drop it saw caused by panic selling amid expectations of stricter restrictions.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

“It is currently up 8 percent from its July lows, although it may start moving sideways considering the current risks,” he said.

For his part, Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan likewise said the latest print of the country’s PMI might have pulled down the sentiment for the local bourse.

“Recall, the country’s capital was put under the strictest form of lockdown for two weeks in August, which likely hampered manufacturing activity,” Limlingan said.

Foreign funds exited as the market recorded a net foreign selling of P30.61 million.

Most local sectors ended with losses led by the property index at 1.69 percent, while the miners and banks gained 0.76 percent and 0.69 percent, respectively.

Total volume turnover was at 2.02 billion shares valued at P8.82 billion.

Advancers marginally outpaced decliners at 101 to 97, while 41 securities were unchanged.