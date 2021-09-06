Stocks drop amid profit taking

Profit taking on Monday snapped the local bourse’s back-to-back rallies as investors remained cautious amid the country’s Covid-19 pandemic situation.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) declined by 0.29 percent or 20.03 points to 6,877.10, while the wider All Shares dipped by 0.14 percent or 5.96 points to close at 4,255.73.

Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst Japhet Tantiangco said investors booked profits from the market’s previous two-day climb.

Tantiangco noted that investors took a “cautious stance” as they awaited for the government’s final decision on the country’s quarantine restrictions beginning on Sept. 8, 2021.

The government on Monday announced that the National Capital Region will be placed under general community quarantine for the rest of September.

Palace spokesperson Harry Roque Jr. also said that the capital region will serve as the pilot area for the implementation of the localized lockdown strategy.

Tantiangco added that the lingering concerns on the local pandemic situation weighed on the sentiment, as the country continues to record an elevated number of daily cases.



The Philippines saw 22,415 additional Covid-19 cases on Monday, the highest anew, bringing the total to 2.1 million.

For his part, Regina Capital Development Corp. managing director Luis Limlingan said investors are awaiting the release of the August inflation data and the July unemployment data.

Limlingan added that the local shares ended lower “with the US on holiday tomorrow and investors stateside waiting for the release of housing and jobs data.”

Trading was weak as net value turnover stood at P4.46 billion, well below the year-to-date average of P7.18 billion.

Foreign funds, on the other hand, entered as net foreign buying ended at P263.06 million.

Most local sectors recorded gains led by mining and oil at 2.15 percent, while the conglomerates and services lost 0.77 percent and 0.34 percent, respectively.

Total volume turnover was at 1.8 billion shares valued at P5.3 billion.

Advancers edged decliners at 95 to 86, while 57 securities were unchanged.