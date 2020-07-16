Stocks get boost on positive GCQ news

Philippine shares rallied after the announcement that most areas would remain under general community quarantine (GCQ) amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) jumped 2.18 percent or 131.15 points to end at 6,147.66, while the wider All Shares rose 1.79 percent or 63.44 points to close at 3,607.8 on Thursday.

In a market comment, Philstocks Financial Inc. said investors found relief as most of the Philippines remained under less stringent quarantine measures.

The government announced on Wednesday night that most areas in the country, including Metro Manila, would remain under GCQ until July 31.

But they also noted that should the Covid-19 crisis worsen in Metro Manila, it could revert to modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

Philstocks said that hopes stemming from the positive early stage human trial results of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate also aided Thursday’s climb.

AAA Equities Head of Research Chris Mangun also attributed the market’s recovery to maintained quarantine measures, instead of the earlier feared enforcement of stricter restrictions.

Likewise, Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan said the main index closed higher as 搃nvestors focused on Covid-19 vaccine hopes and early signs of an upswing in business activity during the pandemic.

Abroad, Wall Street rallied overnight with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq up 0.85 percent, 0.91 percent and 0.59 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, most Asian markets failed to mirror the positive sentiment as Tokyo shed 0.76 percent, Shanghai plunged 4.5 percent, Hong Kong declined by 1.97 percent, Seoul was down 0.82 percent, Singapore slipped 0.87 percent and Bangkok lost 0.41 percent. Jakarta was up 0.44 percent and Ho Chi Minh rose 0.8 percent.

In Manila, all sectors gained with property at the forefront at 2.94 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 4.8 billion shares valued at P4.41 billion.

Advancers led decliners at 135 to 62, while 37 securities were unchanged.