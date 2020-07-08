Stocks rise on bargain hunting amid virus fears

The stock market snapped its two-day losing streak on Wednesday after investors hunted for bargains just before trading closed.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) inched up by 0.29 percent or 18.10 points to finish at 6,285.50, while the wider All Shares climbed by 0.16 percent or 5.92 points to finish at 3,683.75.

The main index’s closing figure was a few points lower than its intraday high of 6,287.74.

Philstocks Financial Inc. research associate Japhet Tantiangco credited the marginal rally to

last-minute bargain hunting, noting that the market moved sideways for much of the day and even dropped to its intraday low of 6,227.74 on lingering worries over the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines has risen to 47,873. Of this number, 12,386 recovered and 1,309 died.

The latest local tally comes after more than 200 scientists had called for the World Health Organization and others to acknowledge that the coronavirus can spread in the air, worsening fears.

“One of the primary risks to our economy is still the pandemic, so developments like these weigh on the outlook,” Tantiangco said.

“On the upside, the local market has been down for the prior two trading days. Bargain hunters took the opportunity of the decline, which…was enough to lift the market into [the] positive territory today,” he added.

Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan said “investors traded most of the session in [the] red before bargain hunters picked up some key index names as investors grow wary of the economic, public-health and policy response to the coronavirus pandemic.”

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined overnight by 1.51 percent, 1.08 percent and 0.86 percent, respectively.

Most Asian markets mirrored PSEi’s rise. Shanghai jumped by 1.74 percent, Hong Kong gained 0.79 percent, Jakarta rose by 1.68 percent, Singapore climbed by 0.53 percent, Bangkok was up by 0.41 percent and Ho Chi Minh inched up by 0.13 percent. Tokyo slid by 0.78 percent and Seoul shed 0.24 percent.

In Manila, most sectors finished in the red, with mining and oil losing the most at 1.17 percent. Holding firms and services gained 1.2 percent and 0.67 percent, respectively.

Total volume turnover was at 2.4 billion shares, valued at P8.72 billion. Net foreign selling hit P376.3 million.

Winners edged out losers, 106 to 82, while 44 securities were unchanged.

WITH A REPORT FROM AP