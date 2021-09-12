Stocks to monitor Covid, remittance data

Investors are expected to monitor quarantine restrictions for the rest of September, along with the developments in the country’s Covid-19 pandemic situation and the release of the latest remittance data.

Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst Japhet Tantiangco said the local bourse’s performance this trading week could depend on the restriction measures to be implemented in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The national government looks to pilot test new social restriction measures with alert levels and granular lockdowns in the capital region after September 15.

“If the new measures push through on the 16th and if on the implementation, the social restrictions in the NCR would be eased, then it may spur positive sentiment in the market,” Tantiangco explained.

Maintaining the stricter restrictions, however, could cause disappointment and pull down the local market, Tantiangco continued.

“Till the final decision, investors are expected to watch out for clues on how the restriction measures will be,” he said.

The local pandemic situation is also expected to be tracked, given the continued surge in the country’s daily tally of cases.



The Philippines logged 26,303 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, a new record high for the country, raising the total to 2.2 million cases.

Tantiangco said the continued uptrend could weigh on the market’s sentiment.

Investors will also anticipate the upcoming release of the overseas Filipino workers remittance data for July.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort likewise included quarantine restrictions and the release of economic data among the market’s catalysts this week, among others.

Meanwhile, Tantiangco noted that the market managed to breach and maintain its position at the 6,900 level, however, it was done under thin trading as many investors still stayed on the sidelines due to lingering worries.

Tantiangco sees the 6,900 level being tested further this week.

“If the market further establishes its ground at 6,900, this would be seen as its new support, while resistance is seen at 7,300,” he said.

Should it slip below the 6,900 territory, on the other hand, could mean the market testing its 10-day exponential moving average, currently at 6,878.44, which is also presently acting as its immediate support.

Last week, the Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) improved by 0.67 percent or 46.49 points to close at its intraday high of 6,970.51 on Friday.