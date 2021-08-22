Stocks to track Covid developments

The local bourse is still expected to track the developments in Covid-19 situation for this trading week, as continuous rise in local virus cases could slump the main index.

Last week, the Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) declined by 1.27 percent or 85.29 points to close at its intraday low of 6,633.22 on Friday as investors booked profits after the market climbed for four consecutive days.

Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst Japhet Tantiangco said the local market would take cues from the pandemic situation, as the country still sees a surge in the number of daily local cases.

The Philippines on Friday reported 17,231 additional Covid-19 cases, an all-time high since the pandemic started, which surged the total to 1.8 million.

Tantiangco said a continued uptrend could decline the market as it raises the risk of strictest quarantine restrictions being reimposed in different parts of the country again.

The government placed the National Capital Region and the province of Laguna under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) from August 21 to 31, while Bataan will be under MECQ from August 23 to August 31.

Meanwhile, Tantiangco said a downtrend in daily cases could spur optimism for the market.



“A sustained significant slowdown in cases may give rise to positive sentiment since it raises the possibility of our economy reopening further,” he noted.

Tantiangco sees the main index testing the 6,600 level for this trading week.

“If this level holds, then it would be seen as the local bourse’s new support, while resistance would be at 6,900,” he explained.

Failure to hold the above level, however, could mean a support at the 6,350 to 6,400 range and a resistance of 6,600, according to Tantiangco.

Luis Limlingan, managing director of Regina Capital Development Corp., likewise said investors would be monitoring the pandemic cases both locally and globally.

Limlingan added that the MSCI rebalancing would also be taking effect on the last day of August, which could mean that some positioning is expected towards the end of the trading week.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort likewise cited the trend in new Covid-19 cases as among the catalysts for the PSEi this week.

Ricafort also named the release of some economic data, including the balance of payments and budget deficit, along with adjustments in the quarantine restrictions and the developments in the country’s vaccination program, among others.