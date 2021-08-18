Stocks up for 3rd straight day

Philippine shares extended their rally for the third straight day and concluded Wednesday above the 6,600-point level.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) soared by 1.81 percent or 118.77 points to its intraday high of 6,680.18, while the wider All Shares added 1.13 percent or 45.94 points to close at 4,118.41.

Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst Japhet Tantiangco said the market’s climb “reflects investors’ hopes towards the easing of restrictions in the National Capital Region (NCR) after August 20.”

“Investors are hoping that concessions would be given to the economy, through the allowing of more consumer and business activities in the NCR,” Tantiangco continued.

The local bourse’s positive performance was also buoyed by the P90.51-million net foreign buying it recorded, Tantiangco said.

Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan, likewise, said many are anticipating that restrictions would be eased soon, which would open the economy to more regular operations.

“Philippine shares continued to be bought up with many fund managers and analysts’ speculating and remaining optimistic that the administrations’ efforts to curb the spread of the virus are working,” Limlingan said.



Neighboring Asian markets were also in the green amid Wall Street’s overnight slump, following the release of weak retail sales.

“Asian stock markets rebounded Wednesday after Wall Street fell on weak retail sales as investors awaited an update from the Federal Reserve on possible plans to reduce US stimulus,” a report from the Associated Press said.

Tokyo was up 0.59 percent, Shanghai rose by 1.11 percent, Hong Kong jumped 0.44 percent, Seoul gained 0.5 percent, Jakarta climbed 0.56 percent, Singapore added 0.5 percent, Bangkok improved by 0.65 percent and Ho Chi Minh increased by 0.17 percent.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined 0.79 percent, 0.71 percent and 0.93 percent, respectively.

Despite the climb of the main index, trading remained tepid as net value turnover was at P5.24 billion, still below the year-to-date average of P7.21 billion.

Most of the local sectors improved with property recording the biggest gain at 2.64 percent, while the mining and oil index was the sole decliner and slipped by 1.36 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 1.14 billion shares valued at P6.18 billion.

Advancers bested decliners at 94 to 88, while 55 securities were unchanged.