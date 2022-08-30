Stoner Metal Band Sleep Release Vinyl Made Out Of Actual Weed

Stoner metal icons Sleep are reissuing their seminal 1999 album, and one of the vinyl variants is pretty dope.

And by that we mean it contains actual cannabis.

WATCH: SLEEP “Dopesmoker” Weedian High-Fi Pressing from Third Man Records

[embedded content]

The Dopesmoker LP’s ‘Weedian High-Fi’ reissue will be infused with wacky tobacky, courtesy of Jack White’s Third Man Records pressing cannabis leaves directly into the wax during the printing process.

“Manufactured by the custom, bespoke vinyl experts at Third Man Pressing in Detroit (in partnership with Doghouse Farms Premium Cannabis), this beautiful vinyl contains the quintessential representation of Sleep’s plant of choice, the seven-pointed pot leaf embedded in a ‘mosquito-in-amber’ fashion within the LP,” reads a statement from the label on social media.

“Due to the nature of the materials, this version will only be available for purchase in-person at Third Man Records Cass Corridor.”

Unfortunately for Aussie fans, that means a casual trip to Detroit, USA if you want to get your hands on one.

Otherwise, the band is also releasing a second, black variant of the Dopesmoker LP re-issue, which is available to pre-order from Third Man Records right the heck now.

Meanwhile, the label has posted a video on socials, showing the whole cannabis pressing process and final product, which you can check out above.

