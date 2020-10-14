Stop road project that will cross Negros natural park, bishop urges DPWH, DENR

BACOLOD CITY –– San Carlos Bishop Gerardo Alminaza is asking officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways and Department (DPWH) and Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to immediately stop a road project that will traverse through the Northern Negros Natural Park (NNNP).

In a letter to Western Visayas DENR Regional Director Francisco Milla Jr. and DPWH Regional Director Lea Delfinado, Alminaza said it has come to his attention that the Silay-Patag-Cadiz-Calatrava Road Development Project would pass through forested areas that constitute the Strict Protection Zone of the NNNP.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are afraid that your project will entail forest clearing, landscape alteration, dislocation of wildlife species, and deterioration of ecological services and benefits, among others,” he said.

“It will create fragmentation in the largest remaining lowland forest of Negros Island and undermine the integrity of the delicate ecosystems. The remaining forests of the NNNP, including those areas covered by the project, serve as important habitats of numerous endemic species, many of which are already classified as threatened,” the bishop added.

FEATURED STORIES

The NNNP serves as a critical watershed in the province, making the protection of the remaining forest in the protected area of paramount importance for the sustainable development of Negros Occidental.

Alminaza said he recognizes the importance of development projects, including opening roads to facilitate economic development, particularly in the hinterland barangays.

However, Alminaza said the implementation of the projects must conform with applicable rules and regulations, especially because NNNP is a declared protected area under the National Integrated Protected Area System (NIPAS) Act.

“Any development project should not be at the expense of our natural environment such as the old forest that is getting limited in Negros Occidental. Protected areas are our legacy to the generations to come and to humanity,” he said.

“The road project in question is considered an Environmentally Critical Project that requires the conduct of an Environment Impact Assessment, including public consultations among stakeholders,” he added.

Alminaza said he is open to a dialog with the DPWH and DENR.

An online signature campaign created by the Negros Environmental Watch has also been launched calling on President Duterte, the DPWH, DENR, Negros Occidental Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson, and the Protected Area Management Board to stop the road construction through the NNNP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>