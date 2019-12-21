Stop What You’re Doing and Watch Harry Styles Cover Lizzo’s “Juice”
Hey Santa, I actually don’t need any Christmas presents this year because Harry Styles just blessed me with the only gift that matters: a cover of “Juice” by Lizzo. While performing in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge on Wednesday, Styles somewhat unexpectedly launched into a cover of Lizzo’s breakout hit after singing “Adore You” and “Lights Up” from his new album Fine Line.
The 25-year-old singer oozed confidence the entire time, and even remixed some of the lyrics to give the hit track his own personal touch. Instead of crooning “Louis down to my drawers,” he subbed in “Gucci” as a nod to his favorite fashion designer, and he swapped the name David for Jeffrey in the fourth verse as a subtle shoutout to his manager, Jeffrey Azoff. I don’t know about you, but hearing Styles sing the line, “No, I’m not a snack at all. Look, baby, I’m the whole damn meal,” is something I never knew I needed, and now that I’ve witnessed it, I’m not quite sure how I previously lived without it.
Before his Live Lounge performance, Harry touched on his love for Lizzo during an interview, saying, “She’s exactly what you want an artist to be . . . which is yourself.” We couldn’t agree more! All in favor of Styles and Lizzo teaming up for a recorded studio remix of “Juice,” please say “aye.”
*melts* ðŸ¤¯ðŸ¥° https://t.co/d9YwKMMxzI
â€” Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 18, 2019