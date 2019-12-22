HomeTopNews Philippines

Store owner gunned down in Camarines Sur

December 22, 2019

LEGAZPI CITY — A store owner was shot and killed on Saturday night by a still unidentified gunman in Buhi town in Camarines Sur province, a police report said Sunday.

Jean Brisuela, 28, a resident of Barangay (village) Sta. Justin was manning her store at around 11:30 p.m. when an attacker armed with a handgun appeared and without apparent reason shot her several times in various parts of her body, Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, said.

The suspect died while she was being taken to a nearby hospital.

Police are sill determining the possible motive of the killing. Mar S. Arguelles

