Storefriendly Announces Grand Opening of Storefriendly Tower (Kwun Tong), First Self-Owned Self Storage Building in Hong KongImage.jpg

One-stop professional storage and moving services offers a unique private-club-like experience

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 October 2021 – Storefriendly Self Storage Group celebrated its 20th anniversary with the grand opening of Storefriendly Tower (Kwun Tong), the Group’s first self-owned en bloc property in Hong Kong . This marks a transformational milestone for Storefriendly as well as the self-storage industry in the city.

Storefriendly Tower (Kwun Tong) Grand Opening (26th Oct 2021)

One-Stop Professional Storage and Handling Services

Storefriendly Tower provides a multitude of quality storage and moving solutions, including self-storage, wine cellar, robotic storage, digital safes, multiple AI-powered facilities infused with ESG-focused solutions – representing a testimony to Storefriendly’s vision of “Making Space for Things that Matter”.

The Private Club Experience

Conveniently located at 82 Hung To Road, Kwun Tong, Storefriendly Tower offers customers secure and flexible storage spaces with 24/7 facility management and smart security systems. Free parking is also available at the building with license plate recognition technology to ensure a seamless parking experience.

In addition to the wide variety of unit sizes, Storefriendly Tower differentiates itself by offering themed storages such as premium storage for tea leaves, wine, artwork and digital safes. Customer service officers at the facility are also well-trained to advise guests on appropriate self-storage solutions to meet their individual needs. Not only does Storefriendly Tower distinguish itself for its state-of-the-art design, it also houses comfortable lounge areas offering beverages, high-speed WiFi and charging facilities.

Storefriendly Tower aspires to provide a unique private-club-like experience to its customers through all-round services, including:

Self-Storage With a self-storage unit, customers can store from 5 to 200 boxes. Customers can also access the facility at all times via Storefriendly’s smart access system. IoT energy management systems are installed in the building for optimal temperature and humidity control. The Tower is compliant with the latest fire safety regulations, ensuring a reliable and secure environment. Wine Cellar The wine cellar is certified with the Wine Storage Management Systems Certification from Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency. Temperature and humidity levels are strictly monitored and up to international standards. Its dynamic lighting system also prevents wine from becoming light-struck. The wine cellar is also enclosed by a naturally pressurized and carbonized flame retardant insulation layer for fire prevention. There is also an exclusive wine tasting room, where guests can enjoy wine in a private setting. Robotic Storage Storefriendly is the first self-storage operator to introduce robotic storage services globally. Its technology received the Smart Mobility Award at Hong Kong ICT Awards 2019. Robotic storage offers innovative services. Customers can make reservations and enter their storage reference codes using QR codes on a dedicated mobile app. The logistics robots will then automatically deliver storage cabinets to the front desks.

Mr. Kevin Chan, Chairman of Storefriendly Self Storage Group commented, “The completion of Storefriendly Tower represents a significant upgrade of the entire self-storage industry. As the market leader in Asia, Storefriendly will continue to target the strong fundamentals in the region as it faces increasing demand for self-storage solutions. We will actively acquire high-quality assets to provide convenient, comprehensive self-storage experience for our customers.”

Mr. Arthur Law, Managing Partner of Storefriendly Self Storage Group commented, “Storefriendly’s long-term collaboration with Blackstone, one of the world’s largest alternative asset management firms, allows the platform to capitalize on each other’s strengths in property investment and asset management, thereby expanding Storefriendly’s global footprint and asset portfolio to a meaningful size and scale.”

Storefriendly will continue to expand, with other Storefriendly Towers completion under way. Storefriendly strives to serve the residents of Hong Kong by providing them with a convenient and efficient self-storage experience.

About Storefriendly Self Storage Group

Founded in Hong Kong in 2002, Storefriendly is one of the largest self-storage operators in Asia. It has over 130 branches, 1.1 million square feet and 40,000+ customers across Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and Taiwan.

Storefriendly values environmental protection and social responsibilities. Storefriendly Tower is equipped with LED auto-sensing lighting systems and rooftop solar panels to conserve energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Group has supported different charities and philanthropic activities over the years. Storefriendly has also won awards, including the ISO: 9001 certification, “Q-Mark” quality assurance, 15 Years Plus Caring Company, the 2019 “Hong Kong Top Service Brand 10 Year Achievement Award” by the Hong Kong Brand Development Council, and other recognitions.

According to a survey report by the Institut de Publique Sondage d’Opinion Secteur

(IPSOS), the Storefriendly Self Storage Group was the most popular self-storage brand in Hong Kong in 2018, with the highest number of branches in Hong Kong.

Storefriendly Tower website: https://storefriendlytower.com/

