Storm signals up as ‘Ursula’ nears Surigao

| December 23, 2019 | TopNews | No Comments
Track of Ursula as of 11 p.m.

Track of Ursula as of 11 p.m.. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.

MANILA, Philippines — Weathermen raised Signal No. 2 in Eastern Samar, Samar, Leyte and Biliran on Monday evening as Tropical Storm Ursula inched toward the coastal town of Guiuan that has suffered the brunt of several powerful storms, including Supertyphoon “Yolanda” (international name: Haiyan) in 2013.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is also expected on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in several provinces in the Visayas, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In a severe weather bulletin issued at 11 p.m. on Monday, Pagasa said Ursula (international name: Phanfone) also predicted light to moderate to intermittent heavy rain in the Bicol region; the provinces of Quezon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, and Surigao del Norte; and rest of the Visayas.

Metro Manila will experience light to moderate rain on Christmas Day, it said.

Pagasa warned that damaging winds could begin to affect Guiuan by Tuesday afternoon.

Signal No. 1 was declared in the following areas:

Luzon

Quezon

Laguna

Batangas

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Catanduanes

Albay

Marinduque

Romblon

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

Oriental Mindoro

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands and Cuyo Islands

Visayas

Northern Samar

Southern Leyte

Northern Cebu

Carmen, Asturias, Tuburan, Catmon, Sogod, Borbon, Tabuelan, Tabogon, San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Bantayan, Santa Fe, Madridejos, San Francisco, Poro, Tudela, Pilar

Central Cebu

Aloguinsan, Carcar City, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Naga City, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Balamban, Talisay City, Cebu City, Cordova, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Danao City

Northeastern Bohol

Inabanga, Danao, Dagohoy, Pilar, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Buenavista, Jetafe, Talibon, Trinidad, Bien Unido, San Miguel, Ubay, Mabini, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia

Aklan

Antique

Capiz

Iloilo

Guimaras

Northern Negros Occidental

Bacolod City, Bago City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Enrique B. Magalona, Escalante City, La Carlota City, La Castellana, Manapla, Moises Padilla, Binalbagan, Hinigaran, Isabela, Murcia, Pontevedra, Pulupandan, Sagay City, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, San Enrique, Silay City, Talisay City, Toboso, Valladolid, Victorias City

Northern Negros Oriental

Canlaon City, Guihulngan City, Jimalalud, La Libertad, Vallehermoso

Gaining strength

As of 10:00 p.m. on Monday,  the center of the storm was located at 530 km east of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte or 505 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

It was moving west at 30 kph, carrying maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center, with a gustiness of up to 105 kph.

Ursula is expected to gradually strengthen into a severe tropical storm before it makes landfall in Eastern Visayas on Tuesday, Pagasa said.

It cautioned sea travelers against rough to very rough seas off the northern and eastern seaboards of Bicol and the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas and Caraga region, beginning Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Maritime activities may be suspended eventually where wind signals would be raised.

Major carriers Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Cebu Pacific canceled 20 domestic flights scheduled for Tuesday that were either bound for or departing from airports in the Visayas.

Twelve PAL fights going to and coming from airports in Tacloban, Cebu and Calbayog from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. were canceled, along with eight flights of Cebu Pacific and CebGo arriving from or departing for airports in Tacloban and Cebu from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

/pdi /atm

