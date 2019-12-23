Storm signals up as ‘Ursula’ nears Surigao
MANILA, Philippines — Weathermen raised Signal No. 2 in Eastern Samar, Samar, Leyte and Biliran on Monday evening as Tropical Storm Ursula inched toward the coastal town of Guiuan that has suffered the brunt of several powerful storms, including Supertyphoon “Yolanda” (international name: Haiyan) in 2013.
Moderate to heavy rainfall is also expected on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in several provinces in the Visayas, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
In a severe weather bulletin issued at 11 p.m. on Monday, Pagasa said Ursula (international name: Phanfone) also predicted light to moderate to intermittent heavy rain in the Bicol region; the provinces of Quezon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, and Surigao del Norte; and rest of the Visayas.
Metro Manila will experience light to moderate rain on Christmas Day, it said.
Pagasa warned that damaging winds could begin to affect Guiuan by Tuesday afternoon.
Signal No. 1 was declared in the following areas:
Luzon
Quezon
Laguna
Batangas
Camarines Sur
Camarines Norte
Catanduanes
Albay
Marinduque
Romblon
Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island
Oriental Mindoro
Sorsogon
Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands and Cuyo Islands
Visayas
Northern Samar
Southern Leyte
Northern Cebu
Carmen, Asturias, Tuburan, Catmon, Sogod, Borbon, Tabuelan, Tabogon, San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Bantayan, Santa Fe, Madridejos, San Francisco, Poro, Tudela, Pilar
Central Cebu
Aloguinsan, Carcar City, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Naga City, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Balamban, Talisay City, Cebu City, Cordova, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Danao City
Northeastern Bohol
Inabanga, Danao, Dagohoy, Pilar, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Buenavista, Jetafe, Talibon, Trinidad, Bien Unido, San Miguel, Ubay, Mabini, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia
Aklan
Antique
Capiz
Iloilo
Guimaras
Northern Negros Occidental
Bacolod City, Bago City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Enrique B. Magalona, Escalante City, La Carlota City, La Castellana, Manapla, Moises Padilla, Binalbagan, Hinigaran, Isabela, Murcia, Pontevedra, Pulupandan, Sagay City, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, San Enrique, Silay City, Talisay City, Toboso, Valladolid, Victorias City
Northern Negros Oriental
Canlaon City, Guihulngan City, Jimalalud, La Libertad, Vallehermoso
Gaining strength
As of 10:00 p.m. on Monday, the center of the storm was located at 530 km east of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte or 505 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.
It was moving west at 30 kph, carrying maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center, with a gustiness of up to 105 kph.
Ursula is expected to gradually strengthen into a severe tropical storm before it makes landfall in Eastern Visayas on Tuesday, Pagasa said.
It cautioned sea travelers against rough to very rough seas off the northern and eastern seaboards of Bicol and the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas and Caraga region, beginning Monday night or Tuesday morning.
Maritime activities may be suspended eventually where wind signals would be raised.
Major carriers Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Cebu Pacific canceled 20 domestic flights scheduled for Tuesday that were either bound for or departing from airports in the Visayas.
Twelve PAL fights going to and coming from airports in Tacloban, Cebu and Calbayog from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. were canceled, along with eight flights of Cebu Pacific and CebGo arriving from or departing for airports in Tacloban and Cebu from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
