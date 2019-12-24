Storm Ursula: 113 buses, 554 trucks, 442 cars stuck in Matnog, form 6-km queue
LEGAZPI CITY—Vehicles stranded as they headed to the port of Matnog had formed a six-kilometer queue on the highway just as severe Tropical Storm Ursula came closer to land on Tuesday (Dec. 24).
More than 10,000 passengers had been given assistance. Food and water were being distributed, according to authorities.
Chief Petty Officer Nelson Jazo, head of the Philippine Coast Guard substation in Bicol, said village officials served food in towns where the stranded took shelter.
Vehicles that had been queueing for roll-on, roll-off vessels had formed a five to six kilometer line, said Jazo.
Some of the vehicles remained in the towns of Juban, Casiguran, Irosin and others to avoid adding to the congestion in Matnog, he said.
Stranded passengers were being brought to elementary schools and shelters if rains and winds intensified, according to Jazo.
As of noon, 113 buses, 554 trucks and 442 cars were stranded in Matnog.
Bobby Gigantone, tourism officer in Sorsogon, said all of the hotels and inns in Matnog, Irosin and Bulan were fully booked on Monday night (Dec. 23).
He said the provincial government is helping passengers book in other hotels that still have rooms.
