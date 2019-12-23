Storm Ursula expected to dampen Christmas Day in Metro Manila – Pagasa
MANILA, Philippines — A wet, rainy Christmas Day in Metro Manila is looming due to Tropical Storm Ursula, the state weather bureau said Monday morning.
“Actually, magkakaroon ng pag-ulan, pero light to moderatedito sa Metro Manila sa 25,” Lito Paciente, Assistant Services Chief of Weather Division of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in a press briefing on Monday.
(Actually, there will be rains, but only light to moderate here in Metro Manila on the 25th.)
Paciente added that “Ursula” will be passing over Mindoro on Wednesday, Christmas Day.
“Hindi ganun kalakas ang mga pag-ulan dahil may kalayuan dun sa sentro ng bagyo,” he said.
(These won’t be strong as the center of the storm is far from the area.)
Pagasa administrator Dr. Vicente Manalo, meanwhile, advised those planning to travel to the provinces, particularly in Eastern Samar, to be more reconsider.
“Iliban niyo na muna ang inyong mga plano na bumiyahe, lalong lalo na dun sa may Samar, dahil may signal na dun sa Eastern Samar,” Manalo said’
(Postpone your plans to travel, especially those going to Samar because a signal has already been hoisted over Eastern Samar.)
Earlier, Pagasa raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over 11 areas as the tropical storm is expected to make landfall over Eastern Visayas.
“Pag may signal na, hindi na pwedeng tumawid ang kahit anong klaseng barko. At sa ngayon, dito sa Eastern Samar ang apektado,” Manalo said.
