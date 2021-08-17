Storms Bulks Up Its Presence in the Hyper-Casual Mobile Gaming Scene with the Launch of Its Game Studio and Strategic Partnership with Voodoo

The partnership will see Storms and Voodoo collaborating in the areas of hyper-casual mobile game publishing and distribution, as well as instant gaming.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore-based gaming startup Storms today announced the launch of its mobile game studio and strategic partnership with the world’s number one hyper-casual mobile games publisher, Voodoo, as it looks to bulk up its presence in the hyper-casual mobile gaming scene.

Called Storms Studio, the mobile game studio has successfully produced a ball runner game with a hit game profile during its incubation period.

David Yin, CEO of Storms, said, “Storms embarks on a mission of building an inclusive gaming ecosystem where players around the world can be entertained and connected with quality gaming content. In line with this, we decided to launch Storms Studio to bring more quality gaming content to the hands of gamers. I am proud of my team who has successfully developed our in-house mobile game, AZ Run, which saw over three million downloads in its first month and ranked first in 30 countries.”

Partnering with the world’s best to scale at an accelerated pace

To further accelerate its growth and expansion into new markets, Storms partners with Voodoo to scale its in-house games globally with the help of the latter’s world-class user acquisition expertise. As a start, Voodoo has added Storms Studio’s developed game AZ Run to its portfolio of hyper-casual games, both on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

With Storms being the only gaming startup in the Asia Pacific region to have access to over 700 million telco customers across the region via Singtel Group and SK Telecom, Storms and Voodoo will also explore ways to collaborate on game publishing, instant gaming and market expansion into multiple Asian markets.

Commenting on the partnership, Yin added, “Storms continuously explores ways to further improve gamers’ experience. With Voodoo being the world’s best hyper-casual mobile game publisher, our decision to partner with them becomes natural.”

In less than six months after launching its instant gaming platforms, Storms has already garnered over three million monthly active users for its instant gaming business. The company also owns the exclusive rights of the instant gaming version of popular mobile games “Fruit Ninja” and “Jetpack Joyride”, which combined have been downloaded more than 1.8 billion times.

About Storms

Storms is a Singapore-based gaming startup invested in by Singtel, AIS, SK Telecom and EDB New Ventures, with a focus on strategic initiatives ranging from social instant-play games to hyper-casual mobile games.

Storms is led by exceptional leaders and tech-gaming veterans who are passionate about building an inclusive gaming ecosystem where players around the world can be entertained and connected through quality gaming content, powered by our social instant gaming platforms and distribution partners.

For more information, visit www.storms.com

