Stormzy Reaffirms Support For Jeremy Corbyn

Stormzy has commented on his continued support for former UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in a high-profile interview.

Currently on a press run for his new album This Is What I Mean, the rapper has spoken to British GQ about Corbyn’s treatment during the 2019 election, which ultimately saw Boris Johnson retain the U.K. Prime Ministership.

Stormzy has voiced his continued support for Jeremy Corbyn

Reflecting on the results of the controversial 2019 election, Stormzy commented on Johnson’s win, saying, “It’s like when you encourage children to make the right decision and they make the wrong one, even after you’ve explained everything.”

“You think, ‘A’ight, that’s your decision…you try have your cake and eat it then’.”

When Stormzy first came out as a Corbyn supporter in 2019, he claimed that the then-leader of the Labour Party was the first “in a position of power who is committed to giving the power back”.

Commenting on the way the media treated Corbyn in the lead up to the election, Stormzy notes how scary the process was for him to bear witness to.

“It was really disheartening. I just thought so highly of him and I still think so highly of him and I think, ‘Well if they can make him out to be a pagan then things are worse than I thought’.” he explained.

“I mean if he’s the villain in the grand scheme of things, then shit’s madder than I ever thought because whatever your politics or your policies, that’s one thing. But in terms of his intentions they were 100 per cent for good. I mean, if we’re talking about superheroes against evil villains, I know he was for good. And the way people spun it, I just thought, ‘Wow, this is scary’.”

Stormzy’s This Is What I Mean record is set for release on Tuesday, November 22. Back in September he shared the single “Mel Made Me Do It”, with an accompanying video featuring a series of celebrity cameos from the likes of Usain Bolt, Louis Theroux, and more.

Stormzy – ‘Mel Made Me Do It’

﻿

