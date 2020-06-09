StradVision Expands European Operations with EU General Manager and Level 4 Autonomous Vehicles

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — StradVision ‘s AI-based camera perception software is leading the way toward the future for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AVs). The Company continues to expand into the European Union with the strategic hiring of a new EU General Manager. StradVision is a member company of the Born2Global Centre.

StradVision is pleased to announce Andreas vom Felde, Ph.D. will join its European team as GM, following the opening of a new regional office in Munich, Germany earlier this year.

Dr. vom Felde has collaborated with StradVision since 2017 and facilitated the entry of high-end Japanese and Asian tech companies into European industries.

He brings previous experience from AT&T Bell Laboratories, IBM, Siemens, Infineon, and Qimonda. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Physics from Ruhr University Bochum, a master’s degree, and a Ph.D. in Physics from Technical University Karlsruhe.

Germany was chosen as the European regional hub, so StradVision could stay as close to its partners as possible and tap into Germany’s extensive auto industry, said CEO Junhwan Kim.

“Our presence in Germany will be essential to maintaining robust global growth because German automakers are key leaders in the development and deployment of ADAS and AVs around the globe,” Kim said. “We will continue the success we’ve seen already with our partners in Germany by maintaining a strong local presence on the ground near our partners.”

StradVision enables autonomous driving with its SVNet vision processing software and is the leading camera perception solution in the ADAS and AV sectors.

The camera and AI-based software can work in conjunction with LiDAR and ultrasonic sensors to accurately detect objects, enabling advanced functions such as Automatic Parking Assist, Surround View Monitoring, Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, and much more.

Dr. vom Felde will oversee StradVision’s latest projects in the EU which include a Level 4 autonomous bus project in towns across Europe, powered by StradVision’s SVNet vision processing software.

The project, for which production began in September 2019 with a European Tier 1 Supplier, will focus on three key areas: object detection, traffic sign recognition, and traffic light recognition.

With Dr. vom Felde on board, StradVision also aims to expand its pipeline of Europe ADAS and autonomous vehicle projects from Level 2 to 4 and taking its fleet of vehicles past the 9 million mark.

“We will expand our footprint in the entire EU, as there are multiple production projects incoming in the near future, and this German presence will make those projects much more successful,” vom Felde said. “Our primary goal is to bring the safest and most accessible ADAS & AV solutions to Europe, and the new German office will help us achieve that goal.”

StradVision’s lean and compact Deep Neural Network, SVNet, enables a wide range of abilities in the autonomous driving sector. There are multiple types and models of SVNet that increase its versatility for ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles.

StradVision’s SVNet software enables safety features including lane detection, traffic light and sign detection/recognition, object detection, free space detection, and much more. With these features, SVNet enables safe driving even in poor lighting and weather conditions.

StradVision’s software is already being deployed in ADAS vehicles in China, where it has earned the Guobiao (GB) certificate. The company also received the coveted Automotive SPICE CL2 certification for the European market. Other projects are ongoing or in development in Japan, South Korea, Germany, India, and the USA involving SUVs, trucks, sedans, and self-driving buses.

Beyond the production projects already launched, StradVision is working on a variety of cutting-edge R&D projections to enhance its software such as pedestrian and vehicle behavior prediction, animal detection, gender recognition, an auto labeling tool, and much more.

For more detailed information on StrdaVision, visit https://stradvision.com/home/.

About StradVision

StradVision (https://stradvision.com/home/)was founded in 2014 by perception specialists from South Korea with offices in San Jose, California; Seoul, South Korea; Tokyo, Japan; and now Munich, Germany. StradVision’s goal is to bring powerful and safe ADAS & self-driving technology to the masses. StradVision’s tried and true solutions are already deployed on the streets around the world and millions of vehicles are planned to be added in the very near future. StradVision received the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (Software Category).

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and be connected with the global market.

