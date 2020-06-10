Stranded mother dies after waiting for bus ride to Camarines Sur at Edsa footbridge

MANILA, Philippines — A woman who was found unconscious at an Edsa footbridge in Pasay City after reportedly waiting for days for a bus ride to Camarines Sur died as she was being rushed to a hospital.

A report from the Pasay City Police identified the 33-year-old woman as Michelle Silvertino, who was found unconscious at a footbridge at E. Rodriguez in Barangay 159, Pasay City at about 4:30 a.m. on June 5.

According to police, a concerned citizen appeared at the Malibay substation office and reported that the woman was having difficulty breathing and was having a high fever.

Local authorities then responded to the area but on arrival saw the woman already unconscious. Police said she was rushed to the Pasay City General Hospital but was declared dead on arrival at 5:26 a.m. on the same day.

In a Facebook post on June 8, Nathanael Alviso said her friend Silvertino had to walk from Cubao to Pasay City with a piece of heavy luggage in her attempt to go home to her four children in Calabanga, Camarines Sur.

“For 5 days, she is staying at a footbridge over Edsa while waiting for a bus. She was asked to go away by Pasay City CENRO (City Environment and Natural Resources Office) street clearing operatives. After explaining she is not homeless but a stranded passenger, she was allowed to stay,” he said.

According to Alviso, Silvertino only had P6,000 in savings which she was supposed to take home to her family.

“Her health was deteriorating so rescuers were sent. After a check-up which is essentially an interview, they say it is just fatigue and went away. Hiyang hiya ako sa bilyon niyong budget! Inadequate equipment, and training to responders,” he said in his post.

Alviso also said the local government unit in Calabanga tried to get the body of Silvertino but authorities in Pasay only “buried her in a shallow grave.”

INQUIRER.net has reached out to the Pasay City local government to ask for comment on the matter.

“Despite government’s failures, private citizens rushed in to help, visited the children, and attempt to bring home the body,” added Alviso.

