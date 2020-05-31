Stranded OFWs abroad swell to nearly 100K — DOLE

MANILA, Philippines — The number of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) around the world who were left stranded by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has reached nearly 100,000, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reported Sunday.

Citing reports from the Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLOs) in 40 foreign posts, DOLE reported that 98,615 OFWs—land-based and sea-based—are stranded as of May 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of this number, 83,483 are in the Middle East, 12,050 are in Europe and the Americas, while 3,082 are in nearby Asian countries.

According to DOLE, the stranded OFWs include those affected by the lockdown imposed by various countries, those whose work contracts have expired but cannot return to the Philippines because of the absence of commercial flights, and distressed workers seeking to be repatriated.

FEATURED STORIES

Over 19,000 stranded OFWs have unfinished contracts or are distressed who need repatriation in the coming weeks, DOLE said.

So far, DOLE said the POLOs have reported a total of 36,625 OFWs who were repatriated since the outbreak started.

Meanwhile, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said 23,472 OFWs who were sent to quarantine facilities in the Philippines, have been brought to their respective provinces.

The transported OFWs were given clearances after undergoing COVID-19 tests following prolonged quarantine in government-designated facilities.

As of May 30, a total of 2,869 Filipinos overseas have contracted COVID-19. The death toll now stands at 340, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

/MUF

ADVERTISEMENT

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ