Stranded PH Navy ships in India resume voyage back to PH

THE two stranded Philippine Navy ships in India resumed their voyage back to the country after a fire and storm forced them to postpone their trip.

The BRP Davao del Sur (LD-602) and the BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS16) started their return journey on Wednesday but will have to make a brief stop at a port in Colombo, Sri Lanka to pick up 12 Filipino tourists and overseas workers who were stranded due to the pandemic.

Nineteen Filipino tourists who were stranded in India are aboard the BRP Davao del Sur.

A fire broke out at the main engine room of the BRP Ramon Alcaraz on May 7, injuring two Navy personnel, prompting the ship to go back to Cochin, India for repairs and treatment of the sailors who sustained second degree burns.

An existing defense cooperation between the Philippines and India paved the way for the repairs on the BRP Ramon Alcaraz that included restoring the main propulsion, generators, auxiliary systems and other essential equipment, according to Lt. Cdr. Maria Christina Roxas, the Philippine Navy spokesman.

“PS16 has been restored to being seaworthy and is now sailing in convoy with LD602,” Roxas said in a statement issued late Wednesday night.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the United States Navy’s Naval Systems Command (NAVSEA) assisted in repairing BRP Ramon Alcaraz since it was acquired from the US.

But Roxas said that because of the unavailability of flights caused by the global pandemic, it “hindered the transport of material support from the US Naval Sea Systems Command.”

“[H]owever, their (NAVSEA) subject matter experts and needed logistics will be available once PS16 arrives in Subic,” she added.

The BRP Davao del Sur was supposed to leave earlier than the BRP Ramon Alcaraz on May 9 but upon reaching Sri Lanka was forced to turn back to India due to the strong Cyclone Amphan that was spotted at the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.

Both ships, under the Naval Task Force 82, were originally assigned to repatriate overseas Filipino workers (OFW) in the Middle East due to tensions earlier this year.

It was reported, however, that there were no OFWs who boarded the ships and the convoy of Philippine vessels were then directed by the national government to pick up donated face masks from India.