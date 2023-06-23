STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN OMG AND NIP; ANNOUNCEMENT OF FIRST EVER ESPORTS CONVENTION IN ASIA

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Oceanus Media Global (OMG) and Ninjas in Pyjamas (NIP) are thrilled to announce the signing of a momentous Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking the commencement of a partnership that seeks to break new grounds in the media and gaming industries.

This MOU represents a commitment to cooperation and mutual goals between OMG, a creative media tech agency that is breaking new grounds in the immersive media world, and Ninjas in Pyjamas, a renowned esports organization known for its dominant presence in the competitive gaming landscape. With the best of both worlds colliding, today’s MOU signifies a shared vision and a commitment to working together in pursuit of common objectives.

Present at the MOU Signing Ceremony today were Mr Nick GC Tan, CEO from Oceanus Media Global, Mr Peter Koh, PBM, Group Chief Executive Officer of Oceanus Group and Chairman of Oceanus Media Global, Mr Johnny Chiam, Head of Business Development from Oceanus Media Global, Mr Sun Liwei, President of eStar Pro, Mr Zhang Lei, Senior Vice President of NIP Group, and Mr Jonas Gunderson, COO of NIP Group.



MOU signing between Oceanus Media Global (OMG) and Ninjas in Pyjamas (NIP)



(from left to right: Mr Johnny Chiam, Mr Peter Koh, PBM, Mr Nick GC Tan, Mr Sun Liwei, Mr Zhang Lei, Mr Jonas Gunderson)

The signing of the MOU cements the shared commitment of OMG and NIP to drive innovation, foster esports culture, and deliver unparalleled experiences to gamers and fans across the globe. Through this partnership, both organizations will be able to harness their extensive networks, resources, and industry insights to fuel the growth and advancement of esports on a global scale.

As part of this collaboration, both organizations are excited to unveil the first ever Immersive Esports Asia Convention (IEAC), an event set to revolutionize the esports experience for enthusiasts worldwide.

IEAC is set to be a momentous, groundbreaking event that seeks to unite developers, brands, players and fans across the world, all the while celebrating the feats of traditional esports tournaments in a familiar format. This exceptional convention will feature an array of engaging activities, including community tournaments, interactive gaming showcases, industry exhibitions, celebrity appearances, product launches, and many more. IEAC aims to serve as the ultimate destination for esports enthusiasts, professionals, and industry stakeholders, fostering a vibrant community and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in competitive gaming.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce our partnership with NIP and the unveiling of the Immersive Esports Asia Convention,” said Nick GC Tan, CEO of Oceanus Media Global. “This collaboration signifies a pivotal moment in our industry, as we unite to provide an unparalleled platform for gamers, industry leaders, and enthusiasts to come together and celebrate the dynamic world of esports.”

“We are excited to enter into this strategic partnership with Oceanus Media Global and to unveil something that we have been working on for a long while now: the IEAC,” stated Sun Liwei, President of Ninjas in Pyjamas. “Together, we aim to elevate the esports ecosystem and deliver unforgettable experiences to our fans. IEAC will exemplify the passion and dedication – fueled by the rich history of esports – that drives the gaming community. We cannot wait to showcase what we have in store.”

Further details regarding the IEAC, including dates, location, and ticket availability, will be revealed in the upcoming months. Stay tuned for more updates on this hallmark event.

For more information, please contact Oceanus Media Global:

Gina Pang

gina@oceanusmedia.global

About Oceanus Media Global:

As the first of its kind in the region, Oceanus Media Global, a subsidiary of Oceanus Group, is a creative media tech company that represents a new multi-disciplinary intersection point in the industry. It seeks to expand the art of brand storytelling, by changing how the world tells stories by uniting design, technology and narrative.

Its portfolio of Futurealistic Experiences covers a wide range of domains, from extended reality productions to integrated brand marketing and metaverse solutions. For more information, please visit https://oceanusmedia.global/.

About Ninjas in Pyjamas:

Ninjas in Pyjamas (NIP) is an internationally acclaimed esports organization that has left a memorable mark on the competitive gaming landscape. With a history spanning over two decades, NIP has achieved remarkable success across multiple gaming titles, including Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), Dota 2, League of Legends, and more.

The organization has garnered numerous championship titles, securing its place as one of the most successful esports teams in history. NIP’s success stems not only from their exceptional gameplay but also from their commitment to nurturing talent and building a strong foundation for esports growth.

As pioneers in the industry, NIP played a pivotal role in shaping the esports ecosystem that we know today. They have been at the forefront of innovation, embracing new technologies, and pushing the boundaries of what is possible within competitive gaming. The organization strives to inspire the next generation of gamers through hosting events, workshops, and initiatives that promote inclusivity and diversity within the gaming industry.