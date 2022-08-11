Stratus and NEC Asia Pacific partner to deliver “always-on” computing solutions that empower Society 5.0

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Stratus Technologies, a global leader in simplified, protected, autonomous Edge Computing platforms, and NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC), the regional headquarters for NEC Corporation in Southeast Asia, today announced a partnership to deliver innovative computing solutions that enable a human-centric, inclusive and sustainable future, known as Society 5.0.

Also called a Super Smart Society, Society 5.0 will be powered by enabling technologies, such as, connected sensors, cloud, big data, and artificial intelligence, that solve societal challenges through a holistic approach to problem solving. The digital infrastructure needed to support Society 5.0 will be at the core of future enterprises. By 2025, there will be a six-fold explosion in high-dependency workloads in Asia Pacific, according to research firm IDC.

Through the regional partnership, Stratus and NEC APAC will collaborate on technologies aimed at mission-critical compute and storage infrastructure. These will empower enterprises in a variety of industries, such as communications, finance, smart cities, manufacturing, oil and gas, and transportation. The partnership between Stratus and NEC APAC also will strengthen their position as key providers of seamless, end-to-end digitalisation solutions across India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as Bangladesh, Cambodia, Myanmar, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

“We are pleased to partner with Stratus to support our enterprise customers in their digital transformation journey to improve operational readiness and efficiency through Edge Computing. Together with Stratus, we aim to deliver leading ‘always on’ technology and real-time solutions that empower customers as they convert data into actionable insights and make mission-critical decisions at the Edge,” said Teh Chong Mien, Managing Director, NEC APAC.

The regional partnership will bring together Stratus ftServer and ztC™ Edge compute platforms with NEC expertise in backup and application redundancy to answer the needs of Asia Pacific enterprises. NEC will deliver solutions with Stratus computing platforms, while Stratus will offer NEC’s backup and apps redundancy solutions.

With the acceleration of digital transformation, enterprises are seeking more robust systems that ensure uptime and availability for the services they deliver. These could range from IT systems that perform payment transactions or operations technology systems at the Edge that run the most advanced smart factories and transportation systems around the world.

“The Stratus-NEC partnership delivers world-class fault tolerant data centers and Edge Computing systems with proven software applications for backup and redundancy, future-proofing our customers in the area of digital infrastructure. NEC APAC’s knowledge and experience means we can deploy the technology to solve customer pain points and enable their businesses to propel forward in a digital future precisely and effectively,” said David Ooi, Senior Director at NEC APAC.

What customers can expect is a high-performance solution that answers their business continuity needs, whether to enhance their protection against ransomware, to prepare for disaster recovery or archive data for regulatory requirements, backed by comprehensive support from both Stratus and NEC.

“With a digital-first focus today, enterprises across any vertical sector have to ensure that their infrastructure is up-to-speed and resilient to unexpected disruptions. We are pleased to partner with NEC APAC to deliver solutions that are ready-to-deploy and meet the unique requirements of enterprises in the region,” said Lin Hoe Foong, Managing Director of Stratus Technologies for Asia South.

About Stratus

For leaders digitally transforming their operations to drive predictable, peak performance with minimal risk, Stratus ensures the continuous availability of business-critical applications by delivering zero-touch Edge Computing platforms that are simple to deploy and maintain, protected from interruptions and threats, and autonomous. For 40 years, we have provided reliable and redundant zero-touch computing, enabling global Fortune 500 companies and small-to-medium sized businesses to securely and remotely turn data into actionable intelligence at the Edge, cloud and data center – driving uptime and efficiency. For more information, please visit www.stratus.com or follow on Twitter @StratusAlwaysOn and LinkedIn @StratusTechnologies.

About NEC Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

Singapore-based NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC) is the regional headquarters for NEC Corporation (HQ: Japan) in Southeast Asia. As a leading information and communications technology provider, NEC APAC provides innovative solutions and infrastructure to promote safety, security and enhance the quality of life for individuals and the community. NEC APAC’s expertise includes solutions for carrier networks, biometric identification, enterprise applications and infrastructure, unified communications, transportation solutions, multimedia displays and smart energy, as well as the provision of managed services and contact centre services.

Together with NEC Laboratories Singapore, NEC APAC provides cutting-edge public safety, cybersecurity technologies and enterprise solutions to enable safer cities, with a vision to create a brighter future. For more information, please visit https://sg.nec.com.