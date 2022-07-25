Strawberry Fields Announces October 2022 Festival Lineup

New South Wales’ Strawberry Fields festival has announced the lineup for its October 2022 event. It’s the second Strawberry Fields event of the year after the 2021 event had to be postponed and restructured as a two-weekend affair in March and April of this year.

The October 2022 event marks Strawberry Fields’ return to conventional operations following a few years of COVID intrusions and postponements.

Relive the events of Strawberry Fields 2019

[embedded content]

Strawberry Fields returned to Tocumwal, NSW for a two-weekend affair in late March and early April, with crowds limited to 50% capacity. The coming festivities will take place across a single weekend, from Friday, 28th – Sunday, 30 October.

This year’s lineup features Barkaa, Mindy Meng Wang, NO ZU, Tijuana Cartel and Jesswar, as well as a number of international acts, including Egyptian Lover, The Pharcyde, Moodymann, Kamaal Williams, DJ Python, Acid Pauli, and a DJ set from Massive Attack’s Daddy G, just to name a few.

Tickets to are on sale from Thursday, 28th July, with the festival bringing back its Low-Income Ticket Program for the fourth time. Meanwhile, those who have a birthday during the festival itself can register for a free ticket via Humanitix.

2022 will also see the return of the Community Grants Fund, which sees the festival contribute a minimum of $35,000 into local charities, community groups and not for profits. Applications close on Sunday, 31st July. In the seven years since its inception, the Community Grants Fund has donated over $100,000 to local community organisations.

Strawberry Fields 2022 Lineup

Acid Pauli

Ash Lauryn

Barkaa

Bumpy

CINTA

Claire Morgan

Daddy G (Massive Attack) DJ Set

DAVI

DJ PGZ

DJ Python

EFFY

Egyptian Lover

FLEWNT

Gioli & Assia

Glass Beams

Henry Wu

Horse Meat Disco

IN2STELLAR

Janus Rasmussen

Jesswar

Julian Belbachir

Kamaal Williams

Kiasmos (DJ set)

La La

Mella Dee

Merve

Millú

Mindy Meng Wang

Moodymann

Moontide Ensemble

NO ZU

Omar S

Paramida

Pjenné

Roy Blues

Roy Rosenfeld

Roza Terenzi

Sassy J

Sebastien Leger

Soju Gang

SQL & Child

Tamikrest

The Pharcyde

Tijuana Cartel

Wayne Snow

Dates And Venues

Friday, 28th October – Sunday, 30 October – The Wildlands, Tocumwal, NSW

Tickets on sale from 9am local time, Thursday, 28th July.

Further Reading

Wanderer Festival Adds Wolfmother, Alice Ivy and More to 2022 Lineup

The Ballot is Now Open For Meredith Music Festival 2022

Hilltop Hoods, Hot Dub Time Machine Lead Handpicked Festival 2022 Lineup