“Stray Kids postpones PH concert to June 20”

The concert of South Korean boy band Stray Kids in Manila has been postponed over fears of the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, local concert promoters PULP Live World announced on Tuesday.

In its social media accounts, PULP Live World said that the show, which was originally scheduled for April 25 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, was rescheduled to June 20.

“We ask for your understanding as this decision has been made in consideration of the safety of the artists and audience. Thank you for your continued support and cooperation. We shall see you all again soon,” said the local events promoter.

ATTENTION PH STAYs, we have an important announcement to make. We are hoping for everyone’s cooperation and understanding. Thank you for your continued support.@Stray_Kids will see you again soon. pic.twitter.com/iYjvbHeOoy — PULP Live World (@PULPLiveWorld) March 10, 2020

Official ticketing for the concert will start on April 19 via SM Ticket outlets.

Stray Kids last visited Manila in April last year.