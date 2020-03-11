“Stray Kids postpones PH concert to June 20”

Trending Now

The concert of South Korean boy band Stray Kids in Manila has been postponed over fears of the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, local concert promoters PULP Live World announced on Tuesday.

In its social media accounts, PULP Live World said that the show, which was originally scheduled for April 25 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, was rescheduled to June 20.

“We ask for your understanding as this decision has been made in consideration of the safety of the artists and audience. Thank you for your continued support and cooperation. We shall see you all again soon,” said the local events promoter.

Official ticketing for the concert will start on April 19 via SM Ticket outlets.

Stray Kids last visited Manila in April last year.

