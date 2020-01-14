“Stray Kids sets PH return in April”

South Korean boy band Stray Kids is set to return to Manila on April 25 for a second concert, according to an announcement posted on the group’s official Twitter account Monday night (Manila time).

Stray Kids(스트레이 키즈)

World Tour ‘District 9 : Unlock’

Announcement Part 2 OSAKA

SINGAPORE

MANILA

MADRID

BERLIN

LONDON

BRUSSELS

PARIS

MOSCOW

BANGKOK

JAKARTA

YOKOHAMA

As part of their “District 9: Unlock” world tour, Stray Kids will hold a show at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The eight-member group, which debuted in 2018 after being formed through a reality show and is currently JYP Entertainment’s youngest boy band, previously performed for their Filipino fans at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City in April 2019.

Composed of Bang Chan, Changbin, Han, Lee Know, Seungmin, Hyunjin, Felix, and I.N., Stray Kids will kickstart their world tour with shows in the United States from January to February.

They will then head to Asia to stage performances in Osaka, Japan, Singapore, and Manila.

Aside from the United States and Asia, Stray Kids will also hold shows in Europe and Russia.