‘Street Culture Festival 2020’ organised in hybrid format to bring new street culture experience for youth

HONG KONG, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Youth Square and TWGHs Tuen Mun Integrated Services Centre have been co-organising ‘Street Culture Festival’ for four consecutive years, providing a series of workshops and dance competition opportunities to youth for free. In view of the situation of COVID-19, some workshops and the preliminary dance competition have been held via “virtual” format in August, and the finale of dance competition has been held on 18 October in Y Studio, Youth Square successfully. The whole ‘Street Culture Festival 2020’ has received enthusiastic response from youth who have joined either online or offline activities across the festival this year!

Dance competition is a special highlight of Street Culture Festival every year! This year, a large-scale selection has been conducted online in August and eight finalists have been selected by professional judges. The finale of dance competition has also been organised in hybrid format with both on-site and live broadcast formats on 18 October, enabling interested parties to participate in the finale on-site through pre-registration or watch the live broadcast online. On the day of finale, the eight finalists have been fighting toe-to-toe against rivals in the battlefield at Youth Square. Leveraging their creativity, the finalists dazzled judges and audiences with all sorts of tactics and street dance skills. The first three winners were chosen at the end after rounds of fierce competition by Sunny, Bobby and Suki Rabbit, the three judges of the competition. After the competition, the three judges also improvised street dance who further heated up the atmosphere!

Bobby, one of the judges said, “We cannot thank enough the organisers who made efforts to organise event under these very difficult circumstances, to provide the opportunity to perform and exchange street dance among youth!” “Street dance is not only a dance style but also embodies culture in the street! Through dance competition this time, young street dance enthusiasts can know more about street culture, different street dance styles and their origins!” said Mr Yeung Hiu-fung, the champion of ‘Street Culture Festival 2020’ dance competition.

In addition, three more street dance workshops and two public screenings (“Step Up All In” and “The Way We Dance”) have been held to keep up the heat after the competition.

Youth Square has been providing a relaxed, reliable and safe environment for youth to explore every possibility of their potentials. The pandemic has completely changed our lives in the long run and people are gradually becoming used to the ‘new normal’. Through organising ‘Street Culture Festival 2020’ in hybrid format with both “virtual” and “physical” formats this time, we hope the new attempt is able to arouse and sustain their passion in street culture!

(Photo 1)

Workshops of ‘Street Culture Festival 2020’ have been held via “virtual” format

to allow youth to join activity under the pandemic.

(Photo 2)

Finalists demonstrated various difficult dance moves during the finale of dance competition.



Mr Yeung Hiu-fung won the championship after rounds of fierce competition.

(Photo 4)

The dance performance of three judges have further heated up the atmosphere!

(Photo 5)

Instructed by professional dance tutors, youth dived into the tune and beat of street dance.

