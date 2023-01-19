Strength in sustainability: Vetter wins gold in EcoVadis rankingimage-1.jpeg

Vetter among the top five percent in the industry

Result acknowledges strong sustainability commitment to the environment, social sector and other critical areas

Various programs for more sustainability confirm the company´s strong commitment





RAVENSBURG, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 19 January 2023 – Vetter, a globally leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), achieved gold status in the renowned, independent EcoVadis sustainability ranking. With 72 points out of a maximum of 100, the pharmaceutical service provider significantly increased its score compared to the last evaluation and is now among the top five percent of all participating companies in the industry.

Sustainability plays an important role at Vetter and has been deeply rooted in its corporate strategy for many years. The positive result reaffirms the ongoing commitment and demonstrates where the family-owned company is implementing improvements in the rating criteria of Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. The applied methodology is based on international CSR standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and ISO 26000. “Tens of thousands of companies around the world, including many of our customers, use EcoVadis as an indicator of sustainable business practices. They also incorporate the independent assessments into their selection of suppliers and business partners,” explains Henryk Badack, Vetter’s Senior Vice President Technical Service/Internal Project Management.

“Simply talking about this topic is never enough in our opinion,” states Vetter Managing Director Thomas Otto. “With our activities involving social, economic and ecological sustainability, we want to have a positive impact on the regions with our sites.”

This responsibility is a high priority at the globally operating CDMO. “We are very proud that our far-reaching initiatives in many areas around sustainable corporate governance have had a significant impact on the EcoVadis rating, and that we were, once again, able to demonstrate improvement over previous years. The positive external evaluation is a strong achievement and further motivates us to continue this great development in a transparent manner among our employees, customers, and partners, as well as the patients and society,” said Vetter Managing Director Peter Soelkner.

In its sustainability report, the CDMO summarizes all sustainability measures to this point in a transparent manner and shares the future vision to all stakeholders.

