STRENGTHENING INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATIONS THROUGH SMART PARTNERSHIP: UTM VC ASIA TOUR@INDONESIA 3.0

JOHOR BHARU, Malaysia, March 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Realising the continuous quest to be globally prominent, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) acknowledges the importance of tapping on international alliances to appear prevalent internationally. To achieve this, we need to consistently tap on our strong partners to gain benefits, as we know that to excel internationally mutually, we need strong partners. Hence, UTM Vice-Chancellor, Professor Datuk Ir. Ts. Ahmad Fauzi Ismail and senior UTM officials recently visited few Indonesian universities under the “UTM VC Asia Tour 3.0” initiative.



UTM Vice-Chancellor and UNSRI Rector at the launching of UTM-UNSRI Research Centre

UTM’s idea of international collaboration involves academic programmes and research collaborations and goes beyond that. In line with its new tagline, “Innovating Solutions”, UTM places great emphasis on providing solutions for the betterment of international communities, be it on environmental, education, or general well-being issues. UTM is well-prepared to participate in global problem-solving initiatives with its own pool of technologists, scientists, and engineers.

Establishment of UTM Regional Satellite Labs and Office

As such, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and Universitas Sriwijaya (UNSRI), Indonesia, launched the UNSRI-UTM Research Centre (UTM Satellite Office) located at UNSRI Palembang, South Sumatra, Indonesia. This UNSRI-UTM Research Centre is the first research centre and the second satellite office launched in Indonesia after the UTM-Universitas Negeri Malang (UM) Satellite Office that was established in September 2022. This initiative would further strengthen UTM and UNSRI collaborations through pre-planned research and innovation programmes, staff and students exchange programmes,

According to UTM Vice-Chancellor Professor Datuk Ir. Ts. Dr. Ahmad Fauzi Ismail, the launch of this office shows a complete commitment to injecting and empowering excellence in both universities. Professor Fauzi added, “this is a manifestation of the practical global relationship between UTM and UNSRI, specifically in the academic and research fields, focusing on technology development, talent development, research and innovation”.

Collaborative models such as satellite offices between universities in these two countries are necessary to overcome global challenges. This can fuel research activities in innovating solutions to the world’s primary needs, such as energy, agricultural technology, and food security. This is one of the initiatives in UTM’s enVision Moonshot 2023.

Society and Industry Impact as an End in Mind

Rector of UNSRI, Professor. Dr. Ir. H. Anis Saggaf commented that “with the collaboration between UTM and UNSRI, the research carried out will focus more on the development of technology relevant to the needs of society and industry so that it can help improve competitiveness, socio-economics and community well-being”.

After the launching ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor was invited to give a keynote speech on ‘Scholarship Excellence and Sustainability of Higher Education Institutions’ with the management and senior officials of UNSRI. Also present from UTM was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research and Innovation), Professor Dr. Rosli Md. Illias; UTM Pagoh Campus Director, Professor Dr. Safian Sharif and Professor Ir. Dr. Mahmood Md. Tahir.

Apart from UNSRI, the Vice-Chancellor entourage also visited Universiti Negeri Makassar (UNM). Professor Fauzi and Professor Dr. Husain Syam, Rector of UNM, have agreed to further strengthen cooperation by signing a memorandum of agreement scheduled to be endorsed in July 2023. Collaboration between the two parties will cover the field of research cooperation through matching grants, publication, student exchange and creating a UTM-UNM satellite office in Makassar.

Digitization and Double Degree Programs

The UTM delegation ended the series of cooperation visits in Makassar with a courtesy visit to the Rector’s Office of Hasanuddin University, Prof. Dr. Ir. Jamaluddin Jompa. The meeting has brought about a positive impact where several areas of cooperation between the two institutions will be implemented. Among the areas of collaboration are the exchange of staff and students, joint research, publication of translations of La Galigo, digitization and double degree programs.

It is hoped that these visits will further strengthen international alliances between UTM and its strategic partners, especially in Indonesia. UTM also plans to have more strategic engagements to establish and intensify international collaborations to achieve global eminence, especially in the field of engineering, science, and technology.

About Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM)

UTM is a leading innovation-driven research university in engineering, science, and technology in Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, and Pagoh, Malaysia. It is renowned for being at the forefront of engineering and technological knowledge and expertise. UTM operates based on the core values of Integrity, Synergy, Excellence, and Sustainability. These values guide UTM community practices, and they are embedded in the strategic thrusts that propel the University to greatness. For more information about UTM visit utm.my