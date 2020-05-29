Strict checkpoints will remain between provinces – Año

INTERIOR Secretary Eduardo Año said on Friday that checkpoints between provinces would remain strictly enforced even after President Rodrigo Duterte declared that Metro Manila and other areas in the country would be placed under general community quarantine (GCQ).

“In between borders ng probinsiya medyo mahigpit yan [Checkpoints between borders of the provinces will be strict],” Año said in a radio interview.

Año said that a travel pass was still required for people going to other provinces for non-work purposes.

Although Metro Manila and other areas will be under GCQ starting June 1, people travelling for other reasons should get travel authority from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Año said.

Meanwhile, Año reiterated that people crossing from one city to another for their work only need to present their company IDs.