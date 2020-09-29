Stricter security, imposition of health protocols in bus stations ordered

MANILA, Philippines — The chief of Joint Task Force (JTF) COVID Shield has ordered intensified security and stricter implementation of health protocols in transport terminals nationwide as 12 provincial bus routes are set to open on Wednesday, September 30.

Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar also directed police commanders to enforce the smoking ban policy inside bus terminals.

“We need to ensure that both the bus company employees and the passengers will observe the minimum health safety standard protocol especially on the aspects of wearing face masks and face shields and the observation of physical distancing inside the passenger buses,” Eleazar said in a statement.

“Our presence in bus terminals and other possible bus stops is not only for peace and order purposes but also in compliance with the mandate given to us to protect as many people from coronavirus infection by strictly implementing the quarantine rules,” he added.

Eleazar then encouraged the public to report health protocols violations by sending an e-mail to the JTF COVID Shield via [email protected] and [email protected], or contact PNP Helpline at 16677, 0998-849-0013 for Smart users, 0917-538-2495 for Globe users, and PNP-Highway Patrol Group Hotline, 0926-225-5474.

He said the public may also send photos and videos of lockdown violators through the jtf.cvshield Facebook page.

