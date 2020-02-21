String of charges slapped vs jeepney driver in Makati City fatal accident

MANILA, Philippines — The Makati City Prosecutor’s Office has indicted the jeepney driver who rammed eight students in Makati City that resulted in the death of one.

In a resolution dated February 18 but was released to the media only on Friday, the city prosecutor found probable cause to charge Crizalde Tamparong for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and multiple physical injuries with a recommended bail of P60,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from this, the city prosecutor’s office also indicted Tamparong for violation of Republic Act 10586 or Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013 after records showed that he was under the influence of dangerous drugs. A bail worth P120,000 was recommended for this case.

Further, Tamparong was also charged for violating Section 15 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act 0f 2002 for illegal drug use. This entails bail amounting to P3,000.

FEATURED STORIES

Citing results from Southern Police District’s Crime Laboratory Office, the prosecutor’s office said Tamparong tested positive for methamphetamine or “shabu.”

The Makati City Prosecutor’s Office likewise found probable cause to charge the jeepney driver for violation of Section 19 of the Land Transportation and Traffic Code for driving without possession of a valid license. The recommended bail for this case is P3,000.

On February 12, Tamparong was traversing along Barangay Poblacion when he struck eight students who were crossing a pedestrian lane at the time.

Fourteen-year-old student Jules Villapando died in the hospital while his seven other companions suffered injuries.

Edited by KGA

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ