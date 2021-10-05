Stronger peso projected for October

Analysts forecast the Philippine peso to strengthen slightly in October after closing September at P51 to the US dollar.

The peso, behind the Thai baht, was the second-poorest performing Asia ex-Japan currency in September, according to MUFG Bank Ltd.

“Its losses were driven by a host of factors, including China's Evergrande woes, US dollar strength as upcoming QE (quantitative easing) tapering by the Fed is more aggressive than expected and investor concerns that the persistency in high levels of inflation could impede economic recovery,” it added.

As the year draws to a close, the Japan-based institution reiterated its view that the local currency will benefit from a seasonal increase in remittances from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), notably in December, when it typically peaks due to the Christmas holidays.

“This is not to mention the fact that remittances continue to be on the rise as more workers are deployed overseas. According to the latest available data, OFW remittances at $2.85 billion in July was close to last year's peak in December at $2.89 billion,” it said.

Another favorable aspect for the peso, MUFG highlighted, is the strong business process outsourcing revenue.

On the other hand, Ruben Carlo Asuncion, chief economist of the Union Bank of the Philippines, believes the dollar-peso exchange rate would remain stable in October, ranging between P50 and P50.50.

“This is because of persistent volatility in markets caused by issues such uncertainties brought by China's troubles with its real estate market players, global oil prices upward pressures and the impending US Fed tapering event,” he said.

All of this, Asuncion noted, is seen as continuing to promote a dollar strength narrative and downward pressure on the local unit.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort, for his part, anticipated immediate support for the peso-dollar exchange rate at P50.50 to P50.60 levels.

“The immediate one-month major support: 50.20-50.30 levels, which keep intact the underlying upward trend over the past month,” he added.

Ricafort said the exchange rate could seasonally ease in the fourth quarter due to an expected seasonal increase in OFW remittances and conversion to peso, particularly during the Christmas season, though this would be offset by some economic recovery, as well as an increase in imports in light of the expected increase in Covid-19 vaccinations in the coming weeks, which could help better control new local cases.

“On external factors, Fed officials continued to signal/affirm tapering of bond/asset purchases later this year, partly causing US/global bond yields to rise with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury/bond yield to among three-month highs near 1.50 percent levels, thereby partly increasing the attractiveness of the US currency with higher interest rate returns,” he further said.

The government expects a peso-dollar exchange rate of P48 to P53 this year.

The peso finished the last trading day of December and 2020 at P48.02 per US dollar, its best closing in more than four years.