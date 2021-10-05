Stronger peso projected in October

ANALYSTS forecast the Philippine peso will strengthen slightly in October after closing September at P51 to the US dollar.

As the year draws to a close, MUFG Bank Ltd. reiterated its view that the local currency will benefit from a seasonal increase in remittances from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), notably in December, when it typically peaks due to the Christmas holidays.

“This is not to mention the fact that remittances continue to be on the rise as more workers are deployed overseas. According to the latest available data, OFW remittances at $2.85 billion in July was close to last year's peak in December at $2.89 billion,” it said.

Another favorable aspect for the peso, according to the Japan-based institution, is the strong business process outsourcing revenue.

Ruben Carlo Asuncion, chief economist of the Union Bank of the Philippines, believes the dollar-peso exchange rate will remain stable in October, ranging between 50.00 and 50.50.

“This is because of persistent volatility in markets caused by issues such uncertainties from China's troubles with its real estate market players, global oil prices upward pressures, and the impending US Fed tapering event,” he said.

All of this, Asuncion noted, is seen as continuing to promote a dollar strength narrative and downward pressure on the local unit.