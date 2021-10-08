Structural inflows to support peso

THE Philippine peso is likely to strengthen as a result of the projected increase in structural inflows, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

“In the coming months, the peso is expected to strengthen with the help of the resurgence of structural inflows or the Philippines' permanent sources of [United States] dollar such as overseas Filipino remittances, business process outsourcing revenue and also the inflow of foreign direct investments (FDIs),” BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a briefing on Friday.

Cash remittances from overseas Filipinos are expected to climb by 6 percent in 2021, faster than the previous forecast of 4 percent after falling by 0.8 percent in 2020, according to the central bank.

Latest data showed that cash remittances, which solely include money transmitted through banks, grew by 5.8 percent to $17.77 billion for the first seven months of the year, seeing an uptick from $16.80 billion.

Meanwhile, BPO revenues are seen to continue to exhibit steady growth of about 5 percent. The industry generated $26.7 billion in revenue last year.

FDIs, on the other hand, are expected to bring in $7 billion in net inflows this year. From January through June 2021, the net inflows of FDI inched up by 40.7 percent year-on-year to $4.29 billion, rising from $3.05 billion.

Diokno also underlined that the Bangko Sentral does not fix the peso's exchange rate against any currency, including the dollar, in accordance with its floating or market-determined exchange rate policy.

“Instead, the BSP allows the exchange rate to move in accordance with the forces of demand and supply in the market,” he said.

The peso closed the month of September at a weaker exchange rate of P51 to a dollar. It ended the trading on Friday at P50.58:$1, down 2 centavos from the previous day's close.

The government anticipates a peso-dollar exchange rate of P48 to P53 this year.