Jeepney driver Nestor Ancheta waits for more passengers in Manila on July 12, 2020. While he is able to operate even amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, Ancheta said he could not earn enough to support his family as he is only allowed to load his jeepney with less passengers as part of social distancing measures to stop the spread of Covid-19. PHOTO BY ENRIQUE AGCAOILI