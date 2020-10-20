Student accused of staging kidnap during online class

A high school student in the United States allegedly staged a kidnapping prank during a virtual class—and got the police involved.

The 11th grade male student was attending an online class on Thursday morning, Oct. 15, when the incident took place, WJLA reported yesterday, Oct. 19.

The student from Quince Orchard High School in Maryland initially had his camera off during the class held via Zoom, Fox 5 DC reported. When it was turned on, two males were seen with him. One of the men was in a black ski mask and waving what looked like a gun.

The teacher removed the student from the Zoom call and reached out to the school’s administration. School staff alerted police about the incident and sought a welfare check on the teen.

When police arrived at the student’s home, they learned that the student was safe. The man in the mask was a friend and the weapon was an airsoft gun.

Principal Elizabeth L. Thomas described the prank as a “serious incident” in a message to the school community, WJLA reported. She appealed to parents to talk to their kids about “appropriate behavior” during virtual learning sessions. Niña V. Guno /ra

