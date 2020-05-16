Student drowns in Cagayan River

RAMON, Isabela –– An 18-year-old student in Tumauini town, Isabela province drowned in Cagayan River, police said on Saturday.
The body of Arjay Concha, a Grade 12 student from Pilitan village, was recovered at 9 a.m., said Police Captain Clarence Labasan, Isabela police information officer.
Moderate to heavy rains are being experienced in Cagayan Valley due to Tropical Storm “Ambo,” according to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
Ambo maintained its strength while crossing the coastal waters of Santa Cruz, Ilocos Sur, the state weather bureau said.
FEATURED STORIES
Pagasa has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over Isabela province.
LZB
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.