Student faces raps for punching his teacher in Negros Occidental

BACOLOD CITY –– A 23-year-old high school teacher has filed a complaint against her 16-year-old student for allegedly punching her several times, grabbing her hair, and forcibly pushing her head down on a sofa.

Kristel Anne Valencia, a teacher at the Raymundo T. Tongson High School Extension in Barangay Suay, Himamaylan City, requested school officials, the police, and the prosecutor’s office to investigate her student.

Valencia suffered a “cerebral concussion secondary to blunt trauma,” and was advised by her physician to rest for three to five days after she was allegedly mauled by her student.

Bernie Libo-on, acting assistant schools division superintendent, said they were closely looking into the matter.

Valencia has been transferred to the Raymundo T. Tongson High School’s main campus in Barangay Talaban to ease her trauma.

In her affidavit, Valencia said at 1:20 p.m. on February 26, she received “disturbing/embarrassing chat messages” from the student. She forwarded the message to their group chat to inform everybody of what he did.

One text message said “hey send nude,” she said.

Valencia said the teacher-in-charge of the school then spoke to her on the phone and instructed her to talk to the student at the principal’s office.

She said she let the student sit down beside her on the sofa at the principal’s office and in a low voice asked him why he sent those text messages.

The student, who was reportedly under treatment for behavioral and psychological problems, denied doing so.

Valencia also asked him why he could not say sorry for previously calling her “(dumb).”

The boy then replied in a loud voice “Te, ano? Tanan, tanan nalang ako ginabasol (So what? I am being blamed for everything).”

Valencia said she stopped talking because she noticed he was already angry.

She said the student later stood up, removed his ID and sling bag, and put down his cellular phone, and without provocation, punched her several times, grabbed her hair, and pushed her head down on the sofa causing her to become dizzy.

She said her co-teachers rushed to her rescue and pacified the student.

Valencia said her co-teachers brought her to the hospital for treatment, after which she reported the incident to the police.

She said the student was habitually in trouble in school against other students. The boy also allegedly assaulted teachers as school records show.

