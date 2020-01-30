Student nabbed in Sorsogon buy-bust

LEGAZPI CITY –– A 21-year-old student was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sorsogon City in Sorsogon province on Wednesday evening.

Colonel Roque Bausa, director of Sorsogon police, said in a report that Jeffrey Castillo of Barangay Casili in Gubat town, was arrested while selling a sachet containing dried leaves suspected as marijuana worth P500 to undercover police.

The operation was conducted at Barangay Bibincahan, Sorsogon

City at 6:46 p.m.

Castillo was included in the top ten drug watch list of the province.

