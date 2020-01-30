Student nabbed in Sorsogon buy-bust

LEGAZPI CITY –– A 21-year-old student was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sorsogon City in Sorsogon province on Wednesday evening.
Colonel Roque Bausa, director of Sorsogon police, said in a report that Jeffrey Castillo of Barangay Casili in Gubat town, was arrested while selling a sachet containing dried leaves suspected as marijuana worth P500 to undercover police.
The operation was conducted at Barangay Bibincahan, Sorsogon
City at 6:46 p.m.
Castillo was included in the top ten drug watch list of the province.
FEATURED STORIES
Edited by Lzb
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.