Student turns over to police gun he found while peeing near road

Student turns over to police gun he found while peeing near road

SULOP, Davao del Sur—-A Grade 11 student of Sulop National High School turned over on Monday (Feb. 24) yet a handgun he found in a grassland at the village of Waterfall here.

Capt. Harold Untalan, Sulop police chief, said Aljun Recia, 19, was driving home on his motorcycle when he stopped to pee.

From where he stood, he noticed an object resembling a handgun among the grasses, thinking it was a toy.

When he picked it up, he was surprised to discover it was a real caliber .38 revolver.

He rushed to the police station to hand over the gun, fearing it would land him in trouble if he kept it.

Untalan lauded Recla for surrendering the gun.

