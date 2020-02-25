Student turns over to police gun he found while peeing near road

SULOP, Davao del Sur—-A Grade 11 student of Sulop National High School turned over on Monday (Feb. 24) yet a handgun he found in a grassland at the village of Waterfall here.
Capt. Harold Untalan, Sulop police chief, said Aljun Recia, 19, was driving home on his motorcycle when he stopped to pee.
From where he stood, he noticed an object resembling a handgun among the grasses, thinking it was a toy.
When he picked it up, he was surprised to discover it was a real caliber .38 revolver.
FEATURED STORIES
He rushed to the police station to hand over the gun, fearing it would land him in trouble if he kept it.
Untalan lauded Recla for surrendering the gun.
Edited by TSB
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.