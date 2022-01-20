Student Volunteerism Hits New High as Student Volunteers Contributed 16,000 Hours to Singapore’s Cybersecurity Community in 2021SVRP-Awards-02.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media
OutReach – 20 January 2022 – A total of 130 students in
Singapore contributed more than 16,000 volunteer hours to the cybersecurity
community as part of the Student Volunteer & Recognition Programme (SVRP)
initiative in 2021. 2021 saw the highest number of volunteers and volunteer
hours recorded since the launch of SVRP in 2019.
AiSP SVRP 2021 award winners with Minister-of-State, Ministry of Communications and Information & Ministry of National Development Mr Tan Kiat How (from left – Tay Gao Jun, Tay Ru Yi, Mr Tan Kiat How, Kevin Tan, Sng Jay Kai, Edwin Chua, Koh Liang Han, Lee Yi Terng)
Developed by the Association
of Information Security Professionals (AiSP) and Cyber Security Agency of
Singapore (CSA), the SVRP aims to encourage volunteerism amongst students while
honing their interest and capabilities in cybersecurity. SVRP, an initiative
under CSA’s SG Cyber Youth Programme, receives strong support from local
Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs) as well as industry partners. Ensign
InfoSecurity (Ensign) is one of the leading cybersecurity players who has
provided volunteering and learning opportunities for students to acquire
industry knowledge and develop relevant skillsets.
Minister of State, Ministry
of Communications and Information & Ministry of National Development, Mr
Tan Kiat How, graced the SVRP Awards Ceremony to recognise student volunteers
for their contributions to the cybersecurity community in 2021. A total of 97 awards,
including 5 Gold Awards, were given to student volunteers during the ceremony,
recognising their passion, dedication, and contributions to the sector.
“With the accelerating pace of
digitalisation, we see a huge demand for cybersecurity professionals in
Singapore and around the world. The Government is committed to nurture a robust cyber
talent pipeline and helping our youths to seize these exciting opportunities.
The AiSP Student Volunteer Recognition Programme is a good platform for our
youths to pick up cybersecurity skills, be guided by mentors, network with
peers and apply their minds in tackling real world challenges. I congratulate
all the awardees
and wish them all the best in their cybersecurity journey!” said Mr Tan.
Each award recipient
contributed at least 60 hours of volunteer work, with Gold Award recipients
contributing at least 150 hours. One of the gold recipients, Tay Gao Jun from Ngee Ann Polytechnic,
contributed over 1,400 volunteer hours in 2021. Gao Jun also received the
Honorary Ambassador Award, having participated in and received the Gold Award
for the SVRP for three consecutive years from 2019.
Minister-of-State,
Ministry of Communications and Information & Ministry of National
Development, Mr Tan Kiat How with AiSP SVRP 2021 organising committee (from
left – Freddy Tan, AiSP SVRP Work group member, Steven Ng CIO and EVP of MSS,
Ensign InfoSecurity, Mr Tan Kiat How, Ms
Sherin Lee, AiSP Vice President and Head of Marketing, Brand and
Communications, Ensign InfoSecurity)
The full list of winners
can be found on https://www.aisp.sg/svrp_winners_2021.html
“We are heartened by the increase in volunteers and
enthusiasm from the students. These indicate a greater level of awareness and passion
for cybersecurity among youths. This is definitely a significant step in the
right direction as we continue to build a sustainable cyber talent pipeline and
narrow the considerable, chronic talent gap we face as an industry,” said Ms
Soffenny Yap, AiSP EXCO Lead for Student Volunteer Recognition Programme.
Ensign is a longstanding industry partner
supporting SVRP that AiSP has worked closely with to organise and deliver youth
engagement and learning initiatives. These opportunities are tailored to help youths discover their
aptitude and calling for cybersecurity while enabling them to acquire and hone practical
skills relevant to their future professions. Ultimately, these initiatives aim to allow youths to better
prepare themselves before they enter the workforce.
“Cultivating a robust and vibrant cyber talent pool
is the common goal of AiSP and Ensign, and SVRP plays a key role in achieving
this outcome. This is also part of Ensign’s multi-pronged strategy to create
greater interest in cybersecurity among youths, attract diverse talents, and
nurture the next generation of cyber leaders. As a leading player in the
cybersecurity ecosystem, our overarching objective is to make sure we have the
talents and skills to scale up our nation’s cyber defence capabilities and ensure
the evolving cyber threats do not undermine our digital ambitions,” said Ms
Tammie Tham, Co-Chair of the AiSP Advisory Council and CEO, Ensign InfoSecurity