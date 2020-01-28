Students of PLM, UdM start receiving P1,000 allowance from Manila gov’t

MANILA, Philippines — Students of the Pamantasang Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) and Unibersidad de Manila (UdM) have finally started receiving their P1,000 monthly allowance from the Manila City government.

Julius Leonen, chief of the Manila Public Information Office, announced this in a tweet on Tuesday.

He said Grade 12 students in all public schools in Manila have likewise started to receive their P500 monthly stipend.

To recall, it was promised last year that the students will receive the monthly allowance via cash cards.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso signed in July 2019 an ordinance implementing the distribution of the amount to enrolled students who are residents and registered voters of the city, provided that they do not incur failing marks or commit misconduct in school.

Based on the ordinance, if the student is not yet of legal age to be a voter, his or her parent or guardian should be a registered voter to claim the monetary benefit.

The funding for the monthly allowance will be taken from the city’s annual budget.

