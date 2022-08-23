Students of WVSU Hold Protest against First Lady Liza Marcos

WVSU Students Protest Anew vs Mrs Liza Marcos Teaching in the University

Some College of Law students from the West Visayas State University (WVSU) hold protest against first lady Liza Araneta Marcos.

A recent protest was organized by some students against Mrs. Marcos because she teaches part-time at the university’s College of Law. The National Democratic Mass Organizations (NDMOs), comprised of sixteen students, organized a protest against the First Lady’s instruction of Criminal Law 1.

Additionally, they want the elimination of mandatory ROTC, protection of academic freedom, safer return to school, and other things. This information was published on “Forum-Dimensions,” a social media site used by WVSU’s student newspaper.

The nomination of the First Lady as a lecturer at their university, according to Arlie Bosque of the Kabataan Partylist-Panay and National Union of Students of the Philippines, is a threat to history. They are worried about “historical denialism,” he claimed, not its validity.

Some College of Law students have already shown restraint after wearing black protest shirts prior to this event. During the orientation for new students, some students wore black clothing as a protest.

According to a Facebook post, the students’ protest black shirts with the hashtag “#NEVERAGAINTOMARTIALLAW” written on the back. In the meantime, Mrs. Marcos surprised his students on Friday, August 19, with gifts for his 63rd birthday. He gave them gadgets and books.

