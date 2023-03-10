‘STYLE Bangkok’ is Coming Back in 2023

Light Up Sustainable Lifestyle and Fashion Products of Thai Brands to the Global Market

BANGKOK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has teamed up with Board of Trade of Thailand to organize STYLE Bangkok 2023 on a grand scale this year, not only aiming to make the event Asia’s leading fair under the Bio-Circular-Green model but also hoping to see Thailand become a hub in Asia for lifestyle products and fashion. The event, featuring 500 exhibitors, 1,000 booths of products, is expected to reap a whopping 1.4 billion baht in revenue.



“The lifestyle and fashion industry has played a major role in driving the Thai economy because more than 90% of businesses in this sector are SMEs employing over 1 million workers,” pointed out DITP Director-General Mr. Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit.

“Exports of lifestyle and fashion goods in 2022 grew 16.5% year on year and were worth 450 billion baht. This year we decided to hold the event at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, which has been given a modern touch and is situated in the city center, making it convenient for participants and visitors,” Mr. Phusit added.

“The timing of STYLE Bangkok 2023 is most suitable because Thailand has fully opened the country, while at the same time the economy is picking up,” said Thai Chamber of Commerce & Board of Trade of Thailand President Mr. Sanan Angubolkul.

To help STYLE Bangkok stand out on the world stage, the organizers have rebranded the event by stressing on the “STYLE solution” – that is presenting interesting solutions to consumers. The event caters to anyone seeking furniture, gifts, home decorations, dining ware, kitchenware, toys, spa products, fashion items plus hotel supplies. The exhibition also promotes awareness of sustainable marketing under the concept “Sustainability+”.

It also features a number of special activities, including showcasing the DITP’s product development projects, seminars and trade information, with one highlight being an Art Zone, which comprises an area of lifestyle plus creativity and exclusive installations.

STYLE Bangkok, which is expected to generate at least 1.43 billion baht in revenue and welcome 30,000 attendees, will be held from March 22-26 at floor G, Halls 1-4 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. Business negotiations are set for March 22-24 from 10a.m. to 6p.m. and retail sales on March 25 and 26 from 10a.m. to 9p.m. Please visit the website www.stylebangkokfair.com or STYLE Bangkok Fair on Facebook or Instagram.