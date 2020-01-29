“STYLE STALKER: Heart Evangelista in haute couture in Paris”

International jetsetter and artist Heart Evangelista’s wardrobe when traveling is one any fashionista will surely envy.

She may not be walking the runway at Paris Fashion Week but Heart Evangelista is definitely making a statement off the runway with her head-turning outfits and standout presence at the annual fashion event in France. Showing her taste for both local and international designers, Heart’s wardrobe of haute couture blends the two worlds in a wardrobe that any style savvy fashionista would envy.