Subang Jaya Medical Centre Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Leadership Position in the Malaysian Hospital Industry

SJMC is well positioned to drive the private hospital space into its next growth phase, capturing market share and sustaining its leadership in the coming years.

SAN ANTONIO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Frost & Sullivan researched the Malaysian hospital industry and, based on its analysis results, recognizes Subang Jaya Medical Centre (SJMC) with the 2022 Company of the Year Award. The company is accredited by Joint Commission International (JCI) and the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH), and its medical laboratories are certified by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). As part of the Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care Group, SJMC ensures its medical practitioners and administrative staff provide top-notch private healthcare. The multi-disciplinary private healthcare service provider has a capacity of 444 beds, a long history, and remarkable milestones, all contributing to its leadership position in Malaysia’s medical industry. SJMC is the first to conduct the following in Malaysia:

Stem cell bone marrow transplant (private sector) and live-related pediatric liver transplant

Open heart surgery (private sector)

Daycare Total knee replacement surgery

Brain neurosurgery

Adult and pediatric bone marrow transplants in the private sector, completing over 800 successful transplants to-date

SJMC’s vision involves developing partnerships to provide the best private healthcare to help patients lead better lives. The company connects deep-seated domain and operational knowledge with advanced services to deliver care during the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospital adapts real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction tests to reduce the waiting time for patient admission. With Home Connect, home care services are available to patients who cannot commute to the hospital, either because of the difficulty in physically commuting or as a precaution against COVID-19. The service allows nurses or physiotherapists to visit patients in their homes, especially after surgery. In addition, the service includes home delivery of long-term medication. The hospital’s Home Connect service is convenient and creates a shift in modern healthcare because it complies with clinical care standards, and provides patients and their families with peace of mind.

According to Siddharth Shah, Research Manager for Frost & Sullivan, “SJMC seamlessly assimilates into the post-pandemic private medical care scene and emerges as a leader in providing contactless home care as a permanent mode of care delivery, an extensive offering unique to the market.”

SJMC’s selected rehabilitation services, such as physiotherapy and palliative care, are available for home care visits. Its teleconnect center provides 24-hour convenience of obtaining medical advisory services over the phone or through WhatsApp to improve customer service. Moreover, the hospital became the first in the country to offer the latest tomography services for efficient and high-precision cancer treatment as well as digital PET/CT services. It conducts nursing training initiatives to prevent errors in medication and intravenous care, uphold therapy and medication safety standards, and support the continuous development of its healthcare staff. SJMC has a leadership legacy; therefore, its compelling value proposition underpins its sustained success. The company’s brand equity, unwavering focus on leadership, best practices implementation, customer-centric focus, and continual and proactive innovation contribute to its sustained success and leading market position.

“SJMC meets with patients to assess their specific needs and develop tailored solutions with roadmaps for seamless execution. This foundational approach establishes ongoing trust with customers for long-lasting relationships extending throughout the service lifecycle,” explained Azza Fazar, Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. “The company remains a trusted partner, earning a reputation for offering the overall best care in the hospital space.”

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Subang Jaya Medical Centre

The hallmarks that determine the provision of excellent healthcare are the breadth and depth in clinical expertise and the latest in medical technology, top-notch or trail-blazing services, integrated healthcare for end-to-end patient care, high survival rates, best patient safety practices, internationally recognized accreditation, high calibre and well-trained staff and vibrant patient support group activities.

All the above and more is what made Subang Jaya Medical Centre, an award-winning multi-disciplinary and tertiary care private hospital with over 400 beds, a well-trusted and one of Asia-Pacific’s most formidable standard-bearers for quality care for well over a quarter of a century since 1985.

SJMC is nestled in the bustling city of Subang Jaya in Selangor Darul Ehsan, a 30-minute drive to the Kuala Lumpur city centre and the Kuala Lumpur International Airport via major highways. Subang Jaya is one of Malaysia’s largest cities, in terms of population and economic activity. SJMC provides comprehensive and complex care in all specialties and is a tertiary referral hospital, receiving local patient referrals from within Malaysia as well as international patients from the Asia-Pacific region.

